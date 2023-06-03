Kuwait: 302 Filipinos to be deported; 150 detained

Kuwait: Kuwait has decided to deport 302 Filipinos of the 462 Filipino workers who were evacuated from an unauthorized shelter centre amid labour tensions between the two countries, local media reported.

The 150 others are being held in police custody due to travel restrictions related to involvement in various legal matters, including criminal matters.

As per a report by the Arabic daily Al-Rai, 462 workers had been evacuated from a house rented by the Philippine embassy “in violation of the laws because it housed runaway domestic workers from their sponsors.”

The evacuation operation was carried out in coordination between the Public Manpower Authority and the Residence Affairs Police after notifying the Philippine embassy.

In May, Kuwait stopped issuing all types of work and entry visas to Filipinos after the Philippines failed to comply with the labour agreement.

Kuwait had set a number of conditions for resolving the conflict with the Philippines.

It included an acknowledgment by the Philippine Embassy of violations of Kuwaiti laws, and an official pledge not to repeat them in the future.

It is reported that the conditions were at the centre of recent talks in Kuwait with a Filipino delegation. Manila rejected them.

As a result, on May 24, Kuwait said its decision to suspend the issuance of all visas to Filipino workers will continue “until further notice.”