Kuwait: 9K ex-pats deported for criminal activities in Q1 2023; Indians top list

Kuwait: More than 9,000 expatriates of various nationalities have been deported to their home countries in the first quarter from— January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, local media reported.

The deportation was due to their involvement in criminal and misdemeanor cases. Of the total deportees, there were about 4,000 women.

According to the Arabic daily Al Qabas, the Indian community ranked first in the number of deportees, followed by the Filipino community in second place, then the Sri Lankan community in third place, and then the Egyptian community in fourth place.

There are currently 700 men and women in deportation prison, and arrangements are being made for their deportation within the next 10 days.

Deportations for drug use and peddling have increased significantly in the past three months.

The acceleration of deportation is attributed to the strict instructions of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Interior and Defense, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled.