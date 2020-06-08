Kuwait airport: Commercial flights to resume in 3 stages

Kuwait City: Kuwait has planned to resume commercial flights in three stages, a Minister said.

In a press statement on Sunday, Minister of State for Services Affairs Mubarak Al-Harees said he has discussed this issue with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Resumption of commercial flights

At the meeting, the civil aviation detailed the plan to progressively resume commercial flights to and from Kuwait International Airport.

Stages

The first stage begins with 30 percent of capacity. The percentage in the second stage will be increased to 60 percent Full operation in the last stage

Kuwait airport working in tandem with Ministries

The Kuwait airport has been working in tandem with relevant Ministries to repatriate foreign residents hoping to travel back home, Al-Harees said.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights as part of efforts to curb the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.

On May 31, Kuwait ended the full curfew and imposed a three-week partial curfew for a gradual return to normal life in the country.

