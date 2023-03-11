Kuwait allows expats over 60 to transfer work permit to private sector

The Public Manpower Authority (PAM) in Kuwait has amended rules governing ex-pats who are over 60 years old and have only a higher secondary degree or lower, allowing them to transfer their work permit to the private sector, local media reported.

The new amendment includes allowing them to move to the private sector in the event that their employment relationship with the government sector ends, or they wish to move due to family or other types of residency conditions.

After a comprehensive ban on renewing their work permit has been scrapped, the authority allowed them 2022 to renew their work permits in exchange for paying an annual fee of 250 Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) and comprehensive insurance from approved insurance companies.

The new amendment is effective from Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The amendment allows such ex-pats who work in government jobs and state-owned agencies and departments, those on dependent visas, or investors or partners in commercial or industrial activity to transfer their work permits to the private sector.

Expats over 60 years, with self-sponsored residency, can also transfer their work permits to the private sector.

The amendment comes as Kuwait pursues long-term reforms to its visa process.