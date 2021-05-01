Kuwait allows return of 179 expats stuck abroad

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti government on Friday allowed the return of 179 expats stranded abroad due to a flight ban imposed in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported.

Kuwait’s cabinet has approved a request of the minister of endowments and Islamic affairs, Issa Al Kandari.

While the government has allowed the return of contracted employees through the ministry, it stated that passengers coming directly from India are barred from entering as per the government’s decision to suspend all commercial flights between India and Kuwait.

The request to return the ministry’s employees comes as the government still bans non-Kuwaitis from entering Kuwait following a February 7 ruling.

So far, only first-degree relatives in Kuwait, diplomatic and health care workers are exempt from the decision.

Numerous expats in various fields have been stuck outside Kuwait for months, as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the spread of CoVID-19 until further notice.

The ministry of education has asked the ministry of health to allow teachers abroad to return home as they prepare to return to school education by September.