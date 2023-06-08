Kuwait announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector

Kuwait on Wednesday announced the Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector employees from June 27 to July 2. These six days will be paid holidays.

“State agencies whose line of work is deemed special or essential will have their holidays determined by competent bodies in line with the public interest,” the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said in a tweet, citing the country’s cabinet.

الخدمة المدنية: تعطيل العمل بالوزارات والجهات الحكومية والهيئات والمؤسسات العامة من 27 الجاري حتى 2 يوليو المقبل بمناسبة الوقوف بعرفات وعيد الأضحى المباركhttps://t.co/YhECJQbTOn@Csc_Kw #كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/uL0wZZXw95 — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) June 7, 2023

The Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra) 2023 in the Gulf countries is expected to begin on Sunday, June 18.

The festival of Eid Al Adha is likely to fall on June 28, as per astronomical calculations. The actual date will be confirmed by the moon-sighting committee closer to the time.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.