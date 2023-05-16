Kuwait asks UNESCO to fulfil its role in Palestine, Sudan

"As we see what happened days before the demolition of schools in occupied Palestine, we look forward to taking concrete steps by the organization towards the issue," Al-Mulla said.

Kuwait urged the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday to do everything in its power to ensure that the organization’s decisions and responsibilities to educational and cultural institutions in Palestine and Sudan are carried out.

According to Kuwait News Agency, this was stated in a speech delivered by Dr Adam Al-Mulla, the Kuwaiti Permanent Representative to UNESCO, at the 216th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris.

He also urged the association to provide assistance and reduce the destructive outcomes that Sudan’s educational and cultural institutions might look at because of the ongoing conditions.

Al-Mulla expressed the expectation that a draft decision in this regard will be prepared during the following Executive Board meeting.

