Kuwait cancels driving licenses of 3,000 expats in a week

Kuwait: Kuwait’s General Directorate of Traffic revealed that the driving licenses of around 3,000 expatriates were cancelled within a week after they were found to have violated the conditions on which they were granted, local media reported.

The license was cancelled due to a change in work permit or a change of residency to another field of employment, as a result, they no longer meet one of the requirements, either related to work profession or salary.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Rai, the decision comes following the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled to check the license files of expatriate drivers. Actions were taken as a part of this.

It is reported that it takes at least two months to review all licenses. If the conditions are not met, the licenses will be blocked and the owner will be summoned. If the person does not hand over the license, it will be blocked through the Kuwait Mobile ID and the Sahel application.

On Monday, October 10, the Ministry of Interior issued a strict directive to check all the documents of expatriates who had obtained driving licenses in previous years in Kuwait.