Kuwait closes land, sea borders for one month

Kuwait: In a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19, Kuwait cabinet on Monday announced the closure of land and sea border crossings from February 24 until March 20. Shipping operations and workers in the neutral zone are an exception to this, it said.

According to the decision, the dine-in services inside restaurants and cafes will be banned. However, delivery services will be allowed.

Earlier, it was announced that the travel ban to non-Kuwaitis would be lifted from February 21.

At present, only Kuwaiti citizens, their close relatives and domestic workers are allowed to enter the country. They also have one week of institutional quarantine followed by one week of home quarantine.

Kuwait on Monday reported 899 new confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, and five deaths related to the virus, bringing the totals to 184,989 and 1,049, respectively. Health authorities also said 955 patients recovered from the virus, raising the total to 173,182.

