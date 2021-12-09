Kuwait confirms first case of Omicron variant

Kuwait: The Kuwait on Wednesday confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) said that the variant was detected in a European citizen who came from an African country.

Speaking to KUNA, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said the traveler had received both dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine previously and now he is under institutional quarantine.

He added that the ministry has taken necessary precautions since several nations announced discovering the new variant.

Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Kuwait is stable, according to Al-Sanad, however, citizens and residents have been advised to take the booster shot to help the ministry curb the spread.

Kuwait on Wednesday recorded 18 recoveries, one death and 33 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the cases to a total of 413,588 in Kuwait.

The case marks the fourth-known instance of omicron being detected among Gulf Arab nations—Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

On November 26, 2021, countries around the world have closed their borders with African countries after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Omicron a variant of concern.