Kuwait: Deadline extended to obtain work permit for business visa holders

The circular was issued as part of the directives of a ministerial committee to deal with COVID-19 emergencies

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 11th February 2022 8:28 pm IST
Kuwait: The labour authorities in Kuwait have extended the deadline to allow those coming on entry business visas to obtain work permits until March 31, 2022, local media reported on Thursday.

The Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) has issued an administrative circular extending the deadline.

As per the media reports, PAM Director-General Ahmed Al Mussa said, the directives have been made to labour affairs sector, affiliated departments and the Information System Centre Directorate regarding the extension.

The circular was issued as part of the directives of a ministerial committee to deal with COVID-19 emergencies.

More than 168,000 expatriates have left the Kuwait labour market in the first nine months of 2021 with Indians topping the list.

On February 3, Kuwait Health Insurance Committee has set the annual health insurance fee for the service, which is mandatory for expatriates over 60 years of age to renew their work permits in the country, at 500 Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) per person.

