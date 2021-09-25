Kuwait: Indian man shot himself after argument with wife over phone

Kuwait: A 31-year-old Kuwait based Indian man has shot himself with a rifle at his sponsor’s house in Ardiya, local media from the Gulf nation reported on Friday.

As per the local media, the man is working there as a driver. Before the incident, he reportedly had a argument over the phone with his wife, who lives in India.

Arab Times quoted the sponsor as saying that the expatriate had taken his sponsor’s rifle and shot himself after the argument with wife. He was shot in the right side of the chest.

As per the media reports, he was was rushed to Farwaniya hospital where he is under observation and treatment. His condition is stable.