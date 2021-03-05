Kuwait: Indian man stabs female compatriot over gas cylinder dispute

Kuwait: In a shocking incident, an Indian national stabbed his female compatriot to death in a dispute over a gas cylinder in Rumaithiya area of Hawally, Kuwait on Wednesday, according to the Kuwait newspaper Al-Rai.

As per the media reports, an Indian man had stabbed her multiple times with a knife, until she died.

Soon, the security men moved to the site of the accident and informed the prosecution and forensic medicine office.

عاجل| جريمة قتل في #الرميثية إثر خلاف على «سلندر» غاز https://t.co/pD1MOk7atb — الراي (@AlraiMediaGroup) March 3, 2021

According to the reports, the man was living with an Indian family. He lost his temper over his food ration and stabbed the woman repeatedly. No details of the victims were disclosed.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.