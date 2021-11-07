Kuwait is likely to raise govt fees for ex-patriates by 500%

Kuwait: Kuwait is likely to raise the government service fees on ex-patriates by 500 per cent in the next year, local media from the gulf country reported on Saturday.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Qabas, “The fees collected by Kuwait are considered the lowest among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.”

As per the media reports, the board of directors of the public authority for manpower would set up a committee to review all fees for renewing work permits in Kuwait in exchange for raising the price.

The move comes shortly after Kuwait officially adopted resolution no. 520 of 2020, which repealed the issuance of new work permits to ex-patriates older than 60 years.

It is reported that, the Kuwaiti manpower council, chaired by minister of trade and industry Abdullah Al-Salman, has decided to form a Fatwa and legislative committee to oversee the legal drafting of the forthcoming Manpower decisions including raising the government fees likely to be issued in 2022, to avoid any errors that violate local laws. and international treaties.