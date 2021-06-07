Kuwait launches free PCR tests for Grade 12 students before exams

Kuwait City: Kuwait launched on Sunday free PCR tests for unvaccinated students of Grade 12 to ensure their safety during the upcoming school exams next week.

The Kuwait’s Ministry of Education said in a press statement that this measure comes in cooperation with the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time in a number of schools in each educational area in the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said that the move aims to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for the students and to reduce the risks of Covid-19 infection.

Students taking the school exams will require a presentation of the vaccination certificate issued by MoH or negative result of PCR test, it said.

Any student who suffers from Covid-19 infection or has contact with the infected should not come to school for exams, it added.