Kuwait lifts partial curfew after two months

The Kuwait cabinet on Thursday lifted the partial curfew imposed across the country to combat the spread of the COVID-19 from the first day of Eid-Al-Fitr, the Kuwait news agency reported.

The night curfew that has been in place in Kuwait for more than two months has come to an end.

Government spokesman Tareq al-Mazrem announced that commercial activities will now be open during daytime, with restrictions from 8 pm to 5 am, except for pharmacies, food marketing outlets, restaurants, and maintenance services.

Cinemas and theatres will be open to the public those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 virus.

In regards to the physical attendance of employees at public and privately run workplaces should not exceed 60 percent ratio, Tareq al-Mazrem said.

The cabinet also barred direct commercial flights with Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka with the exception of cargo planes until further notice.

The nationals of these four South Asian countries will also be denied entry into Kuwait, regardless of whether their arrival is on a direct or transit flight, indefinitely, unless they reside in a third country for 14 days.

Kuwait on Friday reported 763 new COVID-19 infections, 1,191 recoveries and seven deaths.