Kuwait likely to reopen family visit visas next month

Kuwait: Kuwait government is likely to resume issuing visas for the families of expatriates to enter the country next month after being suspended for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Tuesday.

Kuwaiti Interior Ministry will resume the issuance of such visas starting from May 8, as the country has eased COVID-19 restrictions.

According to Arabic daily Al-Anba, the reissue of visas will be carried out in accordance with previous regulations, including the requirement that a participant wishing to bring in the family must have an appropriate monthly salary.

The reissuing of family visas for children and spouses of expatriates will contribute to boost economic activities in the country.

On February 14, Kuwait’s cabinet lifted many COVID-19 restrictions including a ban on foreign travel, a move that will also apply to those who are not vaccinated.

The relaxed measures allow unvaccinated travellers to enter the country, provided they submit a negative PCR test result conducted 72 hours prior to the flight, enter the quarantine for seven days after arrival and take another negative PCR test on the seventh day to end the quarantine.

The vaccinated travellers are completely exempt from pre-arrival and on-arrival PCR tests as well as home quarantine.

On March 3, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health stopped publishing the daily announcement of new infections and deaths from the COVID-19 in the official accounts of the ministry on social media.

It is reported that Kuwait has a population of 4.6 million, of whom 3.5 million are expatriates.