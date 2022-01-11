Kuwait: Over 1,500 students, teachers test positive for COVID-19

Kuwait: Over 1,500 students, teachers and administrative workers in the Kuwait schools, educational districts and various sectors of the Ministry of Education are now infected with COVID-19, as the country has recently seen a surge in COVID-19 infections, the local media from the gulf country reported on Monday.

According to Arabic daily Al Anba, the public education sector instructed school districts to submit statistics showing the number of students, teachers and administrative workers infected with COVID-19, but the numbers were surprising because the statistics only include cases of last week.

Kuwait has seen a sharp rise in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in recent days due to the omicron variant.

Kuwait on Monday reported 3,683 new cases of COVID-19, its fifth day of case numbers exceeding a high of 1,993 seen in July 2021.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 3,683 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 544 حالة شفاء ، و 1 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 437,602 pic.twitter.com/FII52UIPPS — وزارة الصحة – الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) January 10, 2022

In Kuwait, the health ministry has called on citizens and residents to limit travel abroad to emergency cases only, and called on those coming from abroad to adhere to quarantine regulations and avoid contact with others until the end of the quarantine.

Kuwait to impose new restrictions to curb COVID-19

The authorities in Kuwait on Monday announced that the number of employees working in government workplaces should not exceed 50 per cent starting from Wednesday, January 12, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The government also called on the private sector to reduce the number of workers to the minimum possible, government spokesman Tareq Al-Mizrem said in a statement.

Kuwait postponed the Gulf Games, scheduled for January 9 to January 19, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, with the multi-sport event now scheduled for May 11 to May 21.

Kuwait has also banned indoor gatherings starting from January 9 until February 28 over concerns about the rapid spread of the COVID-19.

Kuwait has proposed a return to distance learning for nurseries, schools and universities and denying entry to unvaccinated domestic workers in response to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.