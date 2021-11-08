Kuwait Prime Minister submits resignation to Emir

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah on Monday submitted his resignation to the ruling Emir, less than a year after taking office, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

It was the second time a government headed by Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah has resigned this year in a feud with the elected parliament.

It was not immediately clear if Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah would accept the resignation of the government, which was formed in March after the previous cabinet stepped down.

The resignation came as several opposition MPs sought to question the Prime Minister and other ministers on various issues, including corruption and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait has had 17 governments and eight elections since 2006.

About Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah

Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah started his career in 1978, joining the ministry of foreign affairs, where he worked in various capacities, including being a member of Kuwait’s permanent mission to the United Nations (1983-1989).

Al Sabah served in different governmental posts from 2006 until his appointment as the eighth Prime Minister of Kuwait in 2019. In December 2020, he was reappointed as Prime Minister.

On January 12, 2021, Al-Sabah gave resignation and he was reappointed again on January 24, 2021 as Prime Minister.