Kuwait ranks first for food security in Middle East

Kuwait: Kuwait ranked first in the middle-east in the Global food security index for the year 2020, according to the latest Global Food Security Index published by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

According to the Gulf News, out of 113 countries around the world, Kuwait ranked 33rd based on 4 factors, including affordability, availability, quality, and natural resources for obtaining it.

58 countries in the Global Food Security Index, need to improve their food safety nets to meet the needs of their populations, particularly in times of crisis. What actions can countries take to minimise food insecurity? https://t.co/cBNy0qVABn pic.twitter.com/Ghq7JBV9Nz — The Economist Intelligence Unit (@TheEIU) February 25, 2021

Kuwait topped the ranking of Arab countries for the year 2020, while the country of Yemen, which has been at war for years, came last in the Arab and global levels.

The ministry of trade supplies Kuwait with subsidized food items, from rice and bread to oil and poultry. Every Kuwaiti household is given a ration card and the amount varies according to the number of people in the household.

Oman came in second place in the Arab ranking (34th globally), then Qatar (37th globally), Saudi Arabia (38th globally), followed by the UAE (42nd globally) in fifth place in the Arab world, and Bahrain (49 globally).

Egypt, which is the largest Arab country in terms of population, is ranked tenth in the Arab world and 60th in the world. Egypt advanced in classification over countries such as Indonesia, South Africa, and India.

With regard to the global ranking, Finland ranked first in the food security index, followed by Ireland. Russia ranked 24th, despite being considered the largest exporter of grains.