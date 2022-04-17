Kuwait: Relief campaign to support people of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque launched

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti charity Namaa has launched a campaign entitled ‘Relief for Palestine’ to support the people of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Quds Press Agency reported.

This campaign was introduced amidst the dangerous challenges being faced by Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place on earth for Muslims.

Director of the marketing department at Namaa Charity, Abdul Aziz al-Ibrahim, said that “the relief and rescue of the people of Palestine is a religious, legal and moral duty on humanity in general and Muslims in particular.”

Abdul Aziz al-Ibrahim called on Philanthropists to “hurry up in their support for the residents of the holy land so that they get double reward by God.”

١٤ رمضان 🌙



تحديات خطيرة يتعرض لها المسجد الأقصى



ساهم في دعم قضية المسلمين الأولى https://t.co/O4KucQEe5Q#نماء_الخيرية#لايطوفك_الخير pic.twitter.com/u8BnRxkqLP — نماء الخيرية (@Namaanet) April 15, 2022

Namaa Charitable Foundation is affiliated with the Social Reform Society, which operates inside and outside of Kuwait, and “seeks to establish an integrated development system to contribute to human building and the renaissance of societies,” according to its website.

في رحاب المسجد الأقصى .. نجتمع



وإن حرمنا منه لانحرم الخير فيه



تنفيذ مشروع إفطار الصائم في القدس #نماء_الخيرية#لايطوفك_الخير pic.twitter.com/wdcgQtuZAs — نماء الخيرية (@Namaanet) April 16, 2022

On Sunday morning, April 17, Israeli police entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Jerusalem holy site, two days after clashes with Palestinians.

On Friday morning, April 15, Israeli forces attacked Palestinian worshipers inside al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, injuring at least 152 Palestinians and more than 300 Palestinians were arrested.