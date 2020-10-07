Kuwait reports 475 new Covid-19 cases

Kuwait City, Oct 7 : Kuwait on Wednesday reported 475 new Covid-19 cases and seven more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 108,743 and the death toll to 639, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 7,328 patients are receiving treatment, including 127 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 597 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 100,776, as per media reports.

On September 14, the Kuwaiti government decided to postpone the fifth phase of a plan to return to normal until further notice.

During the fifth phase, theaters and cinemas will be allowed to reopen and all social events permitted to be held.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.