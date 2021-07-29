Kuwait sets health rules for entry of expats from August 1

Kuwait: The Kuwait civil aviation authorities on Wednesday has notified airlines operating in the country’s airport updating the health rules related to foreign residents’ entry in the country as a ban on non-kuwaitis is due to be lifted on August 1.

According to a circular issued by the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA), fully-vaccinated expats are allowed in the country and those who have been vaccinated in Kuwait must register themselves on the Shlonik application and Kuwait Mosafer platform.

The Kuwaiti residents who have been vaccinated outside Kuwait are required to authorise their vaccination certificate by uploading them on the health ministry website. The vaccination must be verified electronically before boarding the plane to Kuwait.

COVID-19 vaccine approved in the Kuwait are two doses of Pfizer, BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and one dose of Johnson and Johnson.

The civil aviation authority also said that persons coming to Kuwait must possess negative report of the COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before boarding their flights. They must also not show any symptoms.

After arriving in Kuwait, these persons have to remain in home quarantine for seven days. If they want to end the quarantine, they must take a PCR test, and if the result is negative, the isolation procedures are terminated, Al-Qabas newspaper reported.

Since February 7, non-Kuwaitis have been banned from traveling to Kuwait. The ban is due to be lifted from August 1 when vaccinated foreign residents, who have a valid residence permit (Iqama), can enter Kuwait.

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait

On Wednesday, Kuwait reported 941 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths and 1365 new recoveries.

As of July 28, the total number of cases diagnosed in Kuwait is 395,479. So far 2,303 deaths whereas, 380,175 recovered from the disease.