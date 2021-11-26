Kuwait starts issuing tourism visas online to 53 countries

Kuwait: Kuwait has started issuing online tourism visas to citizens of 53 countries and some professionals residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, local media from the gulf country reported.

The decision came within the framework of the country’s strategy to modernize and develop electronic services provided by service sectors and keep pace with the latest global systems and facilitate the public.

As of Wednesday, November 24, 2021, tourism visas of Kuwait have been issued via the website of the Interior Ministry to citizens of 53 countries including GCC countries.

GCC professionals who have residency for more than six months in one of the GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman) and who hold professions as per the Ministerial Resolution no. 220 of 2008.

The professions include:

1 Consultants 2 Doctors 3 Engineers 4 Lawyers 5 Judges and Members of Public Prosecution 6 University Teachers 7 Press & Media Staff 8 Pilots 9 System Analysts & Computer Programmers 10 Managers 11 Businessmen 12 Diplomatic Corps 13 University Graduates – Owners, Managers and Representatives of Commercial Companies and Establishments 14 Saudi Premium residence holders

List of 53 countries

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Bhutan Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada Croatia Cyprus Czech Denmark Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Laos Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Romania San Marino Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Hong Kong Turkey Ukraine United Kingdom United States Vatican

How to Apply for a Kuwait online visa

Those eligible to apply for an online visa are required to complete the online visa application form by entering their personal information, including the following:

Full name

Date of birth

Nationality

Address

Passport number

The information provided must be accurate and applicants need to have a passport that is valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date.

The Kuwait online visa is a single-entry visa that allows travellers to enter Kuwait for touristic purposes for a maximum stay of ninety days. Visitors cannot use the visa to enter Kuwait more than once. When the period of validity has passed, the online visa becomes invalid and can no longer be used to enter Kuwait.

Once the applicant has submitted their online application, all online visa notifications and updates are sent via email.

Applicants to the tourism visas can also make electronic payment of the required fees.

In September 2020, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced that it had stopped issuing entry visas for all nationalities, saying that the decision came in implementation of the instructions issued by the health authorities in the country.

In June 2021, the health authorities agreed to issue entry visas for medical, nursing, administrative and technician staff working in private sector hospitals only, due to the need for them in light of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.