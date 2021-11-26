Kuwait starts issuing tourism visas online to 53 countries

Some professionals in GCC are eligible to obtain Kuwait online visas

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 26th November 2021 3:18 pm IST
Kuwait starts issuing tourism visas online to 53 countries, GCC professionals
Representative Image

Kuwait: Kuwait has started issuing online tourism visas to citizens of 53 countries and some professionals residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, local media from the gulf country reported.

The decision came within the framework of the country’s strategy to modernize and develop electronic services provided by service sectors and keep pace with the latest global systems and facilitate the public.

As of Wednesday, November 24, 2021, tourism visas of Kuwait have been issued via the website of the Interior Ministry to citizens of 53 countries including GCC countries.

MS Education Academy

GCC professionals who have residency for more than six months in one of the GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman) and who hold professions as per the Ministerial Resolution no. 220 of 2008.

The professions include:

1Consultants
2Doctors
3Engineers
4Lawyers
5Judges and Members of Public Prosecution
6University Teachers
7Press & Media Staff
8Pilots
9System Analysts & Computer Programmers
10Managers
11Businessmen
12Diplomatic Corps
13University Graduates – Owners, Managers and Representatives of Commercial Companies and Establishments
14Saudi Premium residence holders

List of 53 countries

Andorra
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bhutan
Brunei
Bulgaria
Cambodia
Canada
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Japan
Laos
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Monaco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
San Marino
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Hong Kong
Turkey
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Vatican

How to Apply for a Kuwait online visa

Those eligible to apply for an online visa are required to complete the online visa application form by entering their personal information, including the following:

  • Full name
  • Date of birth
  • Nationality
  • Address
  • Passport number

The information provided must be accurate and applicants need to have a passport that is valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date.

The Kuwait online visa is a single-entry visa that allows travellers to enter Kuwait for touristic purposes for a maximum stay of ninety days. Visitors cannot use the visa to enter Kuwait more than once. When the period of validity has passed, the online visa becomes invalid and can no longer be used to enter Kuwait.

Once the applicant has submitted their online application, all online visa notifications and updates are sent via email.

Applicants to the tourism visas can also make electronic payment of the required fees.

In September 2020, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced that it had stopped issuing entry visas for all nationalities, saying that the decision came in implementation of the instructions issued by the health authorities in the country.

In June 2021, the health authorities agreed to issue entry visas for medical, nursing, administrative and technician staff working in private sector hospitals only, due to the need for them in light of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button