Kuwait takes legal action against Twitter user for ‘insulting’ Saudi minister

Kuwait: The authorities in Kuwait have initiated legal proceedings against a Twitter user, who was accused of misusing social media to insult the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior.

The announcement comes after Kuwaiti social activist Hamed Buyabis shared a tweet on July 15, insulting the Saudi minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef.

“The so-called Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al Saud, the Saudi Minister of Interior.. You are nothing to me, and I am not honored to know you!,” Hamed Buyabis had tweeted.

He continued further said, “What I know for certain is that mercenaries from your country’s customs officials trade in the food of the Kuwaiti people through cheap smuggling! Help yourself.”

Buyabis also published a video showing subsidized Kuwaiti rice being sold in Arab countries, accusing Saudi Arabia of facilitating the entry of Kuwaiti milk and rice, without scrutiny.

المدعو "عبد العزيز بن سعود بن نايف آل سعود".

وزير الداخلية السعودي

أنت بالنسبة نكرة ولا أتشرف بمعرفتك!

الذي أعرفهُ يقيناً أن مرتزقة من موظفي جمارك وطنك يُتاجرون بقوت شعب الكويت عبر تهريب رخيص!

تفضل..

شاهد معي كيف يتم السماح لتهريب كل هذا القُبح الرخيص لنعم الكويت عليكم!

الجزء-1️⃣… pic.twitter.com/hN7DJ4b4lh — حامد تركي بويابس (@HBuyabes) July 15, 2023

After widespread Saudi condemnation, on Saturday, the General Department for Security Relations and Information at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that it does not accept abuses, and deals firmly with anyone who tries to harm the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The statement stressed that the ministry will not accept abuse by word or deed, and will deal firmly with anyone who offends him through social media and others.

The ministry affirmed its willingness to maintain the depth of the well-established historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and called on everyone not to publish and circulate anything that would interfere in the affairs of the sister countries.