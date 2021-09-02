Kuwait to allow 760 passengers per week from India

Kuwait: The Kuwait civil aviation administration has set a quota for the number of passengers coming from India, after the government agreed to raise the Kuwaiti International Airport’s capacity to ten thousand passengers per day, local media reported on Wednesday.

Al Qabas, a Kuwaiti newspaper, quoted sources as saying that the administration has set the number of weekly arrivals from local and Indian airlines to be 760 passengers.

As per the media reports, the airport authorities are awaiting the approval of the Indian side over the proposed numbers, in preparation for the scheduling and launching of the direct flights between the two countries.

On April 24, Kuwait suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India until further notice due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

Since August 1, Kuwaiti citizens have been allowed to travel abroad only if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move was announced by the DGCA but only applies to those who have received one of the four approved vaccines in the country, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

On August 26, Kuwait’s Directorate General of the Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no date has been set for the resumption of commercial flights with India Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal but amid continued COVID-19 restrictions