Kuwait to allow direct flights to 12 countries from July 1

Kuwait: The Kuwait cabinet on Monday announced to allow direct flights from Kuwait to twelve foreign countries starting from July 1, local media reported.

The government communication center announced the direct flight from twelve countries— the list includes Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, direct flight services to and from Kuwait were been suspended from September last year.

Kuwait will also allow citizens who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine to pass through land and sea border crossings from June 29 until July 31, according to the government communications center.

Relatives of citizens and any accompanying domestic worker will also be given the same right of way.

On June 17, Kuwait said it would allow non-nationals to enter the country from August 1 if they were fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Gulf state.

A PCR test must be done before travel and another within seven days of home quarantine upon arrival.

Earlier the Kuwaiti cabinet also announced that only fully vaccinated citizens can leave the country from August 1.

It also said that from June 27 only those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination will be able to enter restaurants, cafes, health clubs, salons and large commercial spaces.

Gulf countries, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are increasingly making proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus a requirement for entry into public places including workplaces, shopping malls and entertainment venues.

