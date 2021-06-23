Kuwait to allow entry of fully vaccinated people into country from August 1

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti government announced on Tuesday that it will allow non-residents to enter the country from August 1 if they have been fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Gulf state, local media reported. This comes more than four months after the country had suspended entry of non-nationals.

“The council decided to allow non-Kuwaitis to enter the country, provided that they have received two doses of the approved Corona vaccines (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna), or one dose of the (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine,” said Kuwaiti government spokesman, Tariq Al-Mizrem.

A PCR test must be done before the flight and another during the seven-day home quarantine upon arrival.

According to Kuwait News Agency, the Kuwaiti cabinet also announced that only fully vaccinated citizens can leave the country from August 1.

As per the media reports, cabinet also said that from June 27, only vaccinated people will be able to enter restaurants, cafes, health clubs, lounges and large commercial spaces.

“The government has decided to allow those who have received a (full) Covid-19 vaccine… to enter restaurants and cafes, gyms, salons, shopping malls more than 6,000 square metres,” said Mizrem.

Gulf countries, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, are introducing increased evidence of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of entry into public places, including workplaces, shopping malls and entertainment venues.

On February 4, the Kuwaiti cabinet banned foreigners from entering the country for a period of two weeks, starting from the February 7, before extending the ban until further notice.

According to the official toll, Kuwait on Tuesday recorded 394 new infections and 15 COVID-19 deaths in the span of 24 hours.