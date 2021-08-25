Kuwait to deport two expats for driving without licences

Abu Dhabi: Kuwait government is going to deport two expatriates who have been arrested on Tuesday for driving vehicles without a licence, local media reported.

The two violators were referred to the traffic court, which sentenced one to six months in prison, followed by deportation from the country after serving his sentence. Meanwhile, the other will be jailed for three weeks only, Gulf News quoted Al Rai newspaper.

Kuwait law states that reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license or driving a vehicle that no one is allowed to drive as per the driving licence, is punishable by a fine of KD 100 and/or imprisonment for one month. Settlement outside the court is possible after paying a fine of KD 30.

This step comes in line with the decision of the minister of interior, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Khaled, to deport any expatriate who is caught driving without a license.

The ministry of the Interior affirmed that there is no leniency in the application of the administrative deportation order for any expatriate.

In 2020, 48 juveniles were caught driving without a license and were referred to the juvenile prosecution, while 87 others were placed behind bars for committing various types of grave violations.