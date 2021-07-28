Kuwait to impose restriction on unvaccinated citizens from August 1

Kuwait: Kuwait on Tuesday announced a new restriction on unvaccinated citizens. The restriction will come into force on August 1.

As per Reuters report, unvaccinated citizens will not be allowed to travel abroad. The rule is exempted for children aged less than 16 years and pregnant women.

The civil aviation authority also said that persons who are coming to Kuwait must possess negative report of the COVID-19 PCR test before boarding their flights. They must also not show any symptoms.

After arriving in Kuwait, these persons have to remain in home quarantine for seven days.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti authorities have relaxed the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed almost all activities except gatherings.

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait

On Tuesday, Kuwait reported 933 new cases of COVID-19. The country also reported five deaths and 1376 recoveries.

As of July 28, the total number of cases diagnosed in Kuwait is 394,538. So far, 2,298 died whereas, 378,810 recovered from the disease.

Currently, 13,430 patients are undergoing treatment. Out of them, 201 are critical.