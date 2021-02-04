Kuwait to impose temporary entry ban on foreigners

Kuwait: Kuwait has decided to impose temporarily ban on the entry of foreigners for two weeks starting from February 7. The decision was taken by the Kuwaiti Cabinet on Wednesday to contain the spread of coronavirus in the gulf country.

The ban will not include first degree relative of the citizens of Kuwait and accompanying domestic workers.

Kuwait made quarantine mandatory

Kuwaiti cabinet also made it mandatory for all the arrivals to undergo one-week institutional quarantine. They must quarantine themselves at home for another one week.

Apart from it, all commercial facilities except pharmacies, supermarkets and food supplying outlets to close have been ordered to remain closed between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for one month starting from February 7. The cabinet has also ordered a complete shutdown of gyms and salons.

In order to restrict any gathering, the cabinet banned opening of wedding halls too.

Saudi Arabia suspends events

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also temporarily suspended all entertainment events in the Kingdom. The suspension will be in effect for 10 days starting from February 4.

Earlier, the Kingdom has banned the entry of foreigners travelling from Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, The United Arab Emirates, The United Kingdom, The United States of America and Turkey.

As per the Saudi Press Agency, the ban is applicable on non-citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families.

The Ministry of Interior had said that the entry ban is also imposed on all the persons who have travelled to these 20 countries 14 days preceding the implementation of the ban.