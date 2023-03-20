Kuwait to increase electricity, water bills by 50%

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water is set to increase electricity and water tariffs by 50 percent this year, local media reported.

The price hike will be implemented with the approval of the Kuwaiti National Assembly.

“The executive study to increase prices of electricity and water has been ready for some time, but the government’s resignation delayed its implementation,” sources told Kuwait Times.

The report indicated that citizens will be exempted from this increase in their private homes, however, their investments and commercial properties will be subject to the increases.

The ministry has reportedly said the increase is necessary as global energy prices continue to rise, as well as “the burden it poses to the ministry’s budget and public funds.”

“There are government fears that the National Assembly will reject this increase, but the government will fight for its approval, especially since the constitutional court’s decision to annul the parliament might change the political scene,” the sources added.