Kuwait to lay off 50 percent of expats working in ministries

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s government decided to lay off 50 percent of expats working in ministries. It will be done over a period of the next three months.

Kuwaitisation

It is one of the steps towards Kuwaitisation, a policy that aims for replacing expats in Kuwait with locals.

The policy also aims to ensure that 100 percent of employees in public sector are Kuwaitis.

Earlier too, 50 thousand expats working in government agencies were laid off.

Kuwait expat bill

Recently, Kuwait drafted a bill that imposes cap on the expats working in the country.

The draft bill states that the number of Indians working in Kuwait should not exceed 15 percent of the Middle East country’s population. It has also imposed caps on the number of expats from other countries.

Population of Kuwait

Currently, the population of Kuwait is 4.3 million and out of it, only 1.3 million are Kuwaitis and rest are expatriates.

After the enactment of the law, around eight lakh of over 9 lakh Indian expats will be forced to leave Kuwait.