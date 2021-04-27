Kuwait to send oxygen supplies to India amid COVID-19 surge

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti cabinet on Monday has decided to provide assistance and relief items to India in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes within the framework of the distinguished friendship ties between Kuwait and India.

The aid is being delivered in solidarity with the Indian people. At the same time, the Cabinet expressed concern over the crisis facing the health sector in India in the wake of COVID-19.

عبر مجلس الوزراء عن بالغ القلق والأسف إزاء الوضع الصحي المتدهور في جمهورية الهند الصديقة جراء انتشار السلالة الجديدة المتحورة من فيروس كورونا والتي أسفرت عن زيادة معدلات الوفيات والإصابات بشكل كبير وبأرقام قياسية جاوزت مئات الآلاف جراء نقص الأوكسجين في المستشفيات — مجلس الوزراء الكويتي (@KuwaitiCM) April 26, 2021

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that it is shipping 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to India, as the country is running low on supplies due to an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases.

To combat the growing demand for oxygen in the country, India has reached out to various countries to procure containers and oxygen cylinders under operatives.

The UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and other countries too mobilized support to help India fight a ferocious second wave of COVID-19 infections.

India logged a record of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 infections in a day on Monday taking its total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,76,36,307. The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with a record 2,771 daily new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Halt flights between Kuwait and India:

In a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, all flights between Kuwait and India were suspended on Saturday until further notice.

The circular issued by the Kuwaiti directorate general of civil aviation said that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24.