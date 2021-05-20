Kuwait to send relief assistance to Gaza as Israel continues attacking Palestine

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti cabinet on Tuesday decided to provide urgent relief assistance to Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza strip amid violent attacks by Israeli forces, Kuwait news agency reported.

The cabinet has condemned Israeli actions against the Palestinians, and hundreds have been killed and many more injured.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah said during the weekly cabinet meeting that the violent behavior of Israelis is a challenge to all international charters and principles.

The cabinet said it would cause further tensions, violence and instability in the region, and called on the international community to take immediate and serious action to put pressure on Israel to stop these methods and bloodshed as well as this destructive reality and suffering ends of the Palestinian people in a way they must somehow ensure their full legitimate rights.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israeli airstrikes have killed 217 Palestinians, including 63 children, and injured more than 1,400 in just one week at a Hamas-run printing press.

Kuwait stands in solidarity with the Palestinians

The Kuwait on Wednesday witnessed a new stand in solidarity with the Palestinians and condemning the ten-day Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, while the famous Kuwait Towers were lit up with the colors of the Palestinian flag as a form of governmental solidarity.

The participants in the stand that took place in Al-Irada Square burned the flags of the occupation state and chanted slogans in support of the Palestinians.

A snapshot of a Kuwaiti student, in solidarity with Palestine during his graduation ceremony from the university went viral. It was Khaled Al-Anzi, who raised the Palestinian flag during his graduation ceremony from the University of Arizona in the United States.