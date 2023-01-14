Kuwait to terminate 1,875 expat teachers by end of the academic year

Kuwait: As part of a plan to Kuwaitize educational jobs, the contracts of at least 1,875 expatriate teachers in Kuwait will be terminated at the end of the academic year 2022-2023, local media reported.

This came in response to the directives of Dr Hamad Al-Adwani, Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, to Kuwaitize educational positions.

According to the Ministry of Education, the services of all expatriate teachers will be phased out in specializations where 25 percent or fewer expatriate teachers are present, and they will be replaced by Kuwaiti teachers, Arab Times reported.

In recent years, Kuwait has intensified its efforts to create job opportunities for its citizens and replace foreign employees as part of a policy dubbed “Kuwaitization.”

Foreigners make up approximately 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.

In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait to crack down on the hiring of foreigners, along with accusations that migrant workers have overwhelmed the country’s infrastructure facilities amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.