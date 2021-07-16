Kuwait to vaccinate teenagers

Kuwait reported 1,385 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th July 2021 2:20 pm IST
Representative Image Photo: Mufid Majnun/ Unsplash

Kuwait City: Kuwait will vaccinate teenagers aged 12 to 15 against Covid-19 next week, the Ministry of Health announced.

Teenagers of this age group will receive two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine before the start of the new academic year in September, a Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

In March, Health Minister Bassel Al-Sabah announced the resumption of study at schools from September, affirming that all students, teachers, and administrative bodies will complete the vaccination by then, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kuwait reported 1,385 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally of inflections to 382,084, while the death toll rose by 16 to 2,174.

