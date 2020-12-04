Kuwait tries to fix rift between Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Kuwait: Kuwait is trying to fix the rift between Saudi Arabia and Qatar that came to limelight in mid-2017.

The Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said that there is a progress in fixing the rift.

Disclosing that all sides are willing to reach final agreement, al-Sabah thanked Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

Soon after al-Sabah’s statement, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani thanked Kuwait.

On Twitter, he wrote, ” The Kuwaiti statement is an imperative step towards resolving the GCC crisis. We express our gratitude to the State of Kuwait for their mediation & the United States for their efforts. The interest and security of the people of the Gulf & the region remain our top priority”.

It may be mentioned that on 5th June, 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt had imposed diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar.

Qatar had rejected the allegation and claimed that it is baseless.