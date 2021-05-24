Kuwait, UAE intend to launch a safe travel corridor for those vaccinated

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have launched large-scale vaccination against the virus.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 24th May 2021 3:55 pm IST
Kuwait, UAE intend to launch a safe travel corridor for those vaccinated
Kuwait, UAE to launch a safe travel passage for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo: CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are studying a proposal submitted by the latter regarding arranging a “safe” travel passage between the two countries for people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, for ease of movement between the two countries, local media reported.

High-ranking sources indicated to Al-Anbaa daily that this corridor includes citizens and expatriates of the two countries, who will be required to present vaccination certificates or negative results for COVID-19 within 72 hours, through approved applications between the two countries, or according to the precautionary measures set in each country. 

This comes based on cooperation between the two countries and the establishment of a bilateral corridor for people who received the COVID-19 vaccine to facilitate movement between the two countries, Al-Anbaa reported.

