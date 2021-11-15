Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf accepts government’s resignation

15th November 2021
Kuwait: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has accepted the resignation of the country’s government.

According to local media reports, the Emir instructed the government to act as a caretaker until a new cabinet is formed, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The resignation of the Prime Minister and the Ministers is accepted, and each Minister will continue in his position until the formation of the new government of Kuwait,” the reports quoted the Emir as saying.

On November 8, the Kuwaiti government had submitted its resignation.

The resignation came on the eve of a parliamentary session, the agenda of which includes interpellation against the Prime P=Minister and a number of members of his government.

On January 24, the Emir appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigned him to form a government.

On March 2, the emir issued a decree forming the new government under the Prime Minister.

Kuwait experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles.

