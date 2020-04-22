Kuwaiti lawyer seeks UN intervention to end Islamophobia in Ind

Kuwait City: Ever since Tableeghi Jamaat issue sparked in India, there has been a continual carping from extremists against the minorities.

Segments of expatriate Hindus in the Middle East, joined the tirade against Muslims and Islam. But, the elite and members of royal family’s along with lawyers, human rights activists, and sections of the Indian diaspora condemned the oppression on Muslims.

While many from Royal family and scholars have lambasted the Hindutva brigade, a Kuwaiti lawyer has called United Nation to intervene and stop the growing persecution.

“We call on international organizations, especially the United Nations, the Security Council, the Organization of islamic cooperation and all human rights organizations, to intervene immediately to stop the violations committed against our Muslim brothers in India #India,” Khalid Al Suwaifan tweeted.

Khalid Al Suwaifan

Khalid Al Suwaifan is a lawyer and Member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Bar Association and member of the Lawyers Admission Committee.

Suwaifan had earlier tweeted: Violence in #India isn’t an internal affair as some claim, but it’s a crime against humanity and a heinous practice of racism with international silence and the absence of human rights organisations from what is happening. #Islamophobia_In_India

“The failure of the #Indian health system to counter #coronavirus shouldn’t be diverted to racist rhetoric towards Muslims Because the #pandemic does not differentiate between religions,” he tweeted.

“#India is an ancient large country, and people have coexisted peacefully with different religions and ethnicities for centuries, and these racist crimes against #Indian Muslims will tarnish the image of India what is required is to promote the commitment of human rights covenants,” Suwaifan tweeted.

Suwaifan also re-tweeted a fellow lawyer’s tweet:

“Humanitarian crimes in India against our Muslim brothers violate the most basic principles of humanity and are contrary to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Articles 25,7,12,18 which was adopted by the United Nations and India is one of its founding members #lndia #Indian “

Indian Muslims have long been facing persecution. Be it Citizenship Law and Delhi violence or blame on Tableeghi sect for spreading virus, Muslims have remained the target of bombardment from Hindutva brigade.

