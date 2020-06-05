Kuwaiti MP calls for probing “Hindutva” doctors treating Arabs

KUWATI CITY: Growing Islamophobia in India and specifically by Hindutva doctors amidst COVID-19 pandemic raised alarm bells over the treatment of Arab patients by “Hindu doctors and nurses.”

A powerful parliamentarian in Kuwait has called for probing “Hindu doctors and nurses” to check they are killing Arab Muslims by wrong medication.

In a tweet from his handle, Member of Kuwaiti National Assembly Mohammad Haif Al Mutairi urged his country’s Health Minister to immediately halt all health services-related contracts with India.

تزايدت في الآونة الأخيرة وتيرة الكراهية عند الهندوس ضد المسلمين لكن لم نتوقع أن تصل للمجال الصحي ولهذا المستوى من الحقد والكراهية لذلك يجب على وزير الصحة وقف التعاقد مع الجاليةالهندوسية وإعادة النظر في العقود الحالية وتحمل المسئولية في عدم التهاون في حماية مرضانا من أي ضرر محتمل https://t.co/x1HmZGgkVR — محمد هايف المطيري (@mhamdhaif) June 4, 2020

Al Mutairi was referring to the video of Kanpur Medical College Principal Dr. Aarati Lalchandani who reportedly referred to Tablighi Jamaat members as “terrorists”.

Director of the Center for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law in Kuwait, Mujeel Alshrika wrote on twitter, “Powerful Kuwaiti Parliamentarian @mhamdhaif demands the Nation’s health ministry to immediately halt all health service-related contracts with India. This is due to the growing hatred of Hindutva doctors towards Muslim patients. Deliberate manslaughter feared @indembkwt @hrw @ndtv”.

In another tweet he wrote, “ALERT: Hindutva doctors volunteering to kill Muslim patients by poisoning them is an extremely dangerous trend. Arab parliaments and health ministries are alarmed & warning being issued to stop & investigate Islamophobic Sanghi doctors in the ME.”

ALERT:Hindutva doctors volunteering to kill Muslim patients by poisoning them is an extremely dangerous trend. Arab parliaments and health ministries are alarmed & warning being issued to stop & investigate Islamophobic Sanghi doctors in the ME. @MoHFW_INDIA @MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/8O1lhHf5LY — المحامي⚖مجبل الشريكة (@MJALSHRIKA) June 4, 2020

Last week, Dr Lalchandani had landed in trouble after a video clip of her interaction with some people who appeared to be journalists went viral.

In the video, Dr Lalchandani is heard making discriminatory remarks against Muslims.

Dr. Lalchandani can be heard allegedly saying, “These people are terrorists and we are giving VIP treatment to them by providing food and water. We are exhausting our resources and manpower on them. We are paying hotel bills and are wasting our PPE kits, food, medicines on them.”

“I asked the CMO to send these patients to some jungle and they should be locked in a ”kaal kothri” (dungeon), but my voice was suppressed. The appeasement of these 30 crore people is being done at the cost of 100 crore people, she says in the video, apparently referring to the entire Muslim community.”

