Kuwaiti Youtuber raises 1M dollars for refugees in just 28 hours

By News Desk|   Published: 1st November 2021 7:56 pm IST
A Youtube star from Kuwait, who is famously known in the Arab world as Abo Flah, has raised more than one million dollars for refugees in the region with a donation campaign in cooperation with the UNHCR. The content creator raised the amount within just 28 hours of his appeal during a Youtube live stream on October 29.

The Youtuber, whose actual name is Hassan Suleiman. makes videos for the popular online game “Fortnite” and has 20 million followers on Youtube alone.

The Youtuber took to Twitter, 28 hours after the appeal, and wrote, “Thank God, we have raised the million.”

On Monday, he again took to Twitter and thanked all the donors and supporters for their contribution.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHRC) shared the same on Twitter and termed the initiative a “great effort.”

The refugees are face-to-face against a hard winter, increasing economic hardship, skyrocketing prices and in some countries, currencies that have lost much of their value, the UN agency stated.

The money is said to flow to more than 5,700 affected families.

