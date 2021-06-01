Kuwaitis launches campaign against decision to deport expatriates over 60

Kuwait: Kuwait government has taken a decision to stop renewing work and residency permits for expatriates who reached the age of 60 and do not hold a graduate certificate.

The decision was introduced in 2020, but it wasn’t until the beginning of this year that it took effect.

The authorities have clarified that the work permit will not be renewed from January 1 onwards. A local daily newspaper, citing government sources, reported that the new law would be strictly enforced following the government’s order.

Many criticized this step, describing it as illogical and discriminatory, as it seeks to expel thousands of people and their families who resided in Kuwait and contributed to its development.

As per the media reports, Kuwait is expecting to lose more than 70,000 expats aged 60.

On Sunday, a campaign called “I am against the decision” took over social media with people across the board expressing their opposition to the decision, with many calling for it to be amended or repealed.

They stressed the necessity of canceling the decision or introducing radical amendments to it that would allow these workers, most of whom spent their lives working in the service of Kuwait, to stay and not leave it, especially since some of them are residing for more than 40 years.

The hashtag was launched by Kuwaiti citizen Mohammad Sharaf, on the social networking site Twitter on Sunday, during which he rejected his country’s decision not to renew the work permit for those who have reached the age of 60 years who hold a high school certificate or less.

According to his statements, Sharaf called on jurists, politicians and MPs to take action and review or cancel the decision as soon as possible before its implementation, stressing that his campaign succeeded, but hashtags and tweets alone are not enough.

نواب محلس الأمة المحترمين صار لهم ٤ اشهر ينادون بمطالبهم على أنها مطالب شعبية.



يالله تفضلوا #انا_ضد_القرار مطلب شعبي صار له ٢٤ ساعة وهو ترند رقم ١ بالكويت ومنتشر على كل وسائل الاعلام وجايكم على طبق من فضة وللحين ما تكلم ولا نائب بالموضوع. pic.twitter.com/zFTLr3R7aM — Mohammad Sharaf | محمد شرف (@MohammadRSharaf) May 31, 2021

“I hope that the campaign goes beyond the hashtag and social media and gets picked up by lawyers, human rights activists and politicians,” Shrraf told Gulf News.

The campaign achieved great interaction, as Kuwaitis commented and interacted with it revolving around the fact that the implementation of the decision “is considered unfair to this category, which has provided a lot to Kuwait and those in it for more than 40 years, in addition to some Kuwaiti citizens suggesting other ways to address the crisis.”

Ahmed Al-Fadhli, executive director of ATV channel participated in the campaign, declaring his rejection of the decision, which he described as “arbitrary”.

#أنا_ضد_القرار

في إخوان لنا من الوافدين صار لهم عشرات السنين وعايشين بينا ومالهم أي أرتباط ببلدانهم خدموا البلد وعوايلهم موجودين هذا قرار تعسفي أرحم ترحم. pic.twitter.com/4N6fM9Ecti — احمد الفضلي (@A_Afadli11) May 30, 2021

A journalist in the local newspaper, “Al-Qabas”, Bibi Al-Khudari, also expressed solidarity with this segment of expatriates, noting that she is Kuwaiti against this decision, attaching her comment to a previous report in which expatriates over sixty years old expressed their grief, because of this decision.

One of the Twitter user joining the campaign and wrote, “deporting elders to ‘fix’ broken demographics isn’t a solution but an ageist n borderline fascist act of ungratefulness #انا_ضد_القرار.”

deporting elders to ‘fix’ broken demographics isn’t a solution but an ageist n borderline fascist act of ungratefulness #انا_ضد_القرار — غنيمة الي تزف (@Ghaneemu) May 30, 2021

Another twitter user wrote, “*#انا_ضد_القرار I am a proud Kuwaiti citizen, I am against this inherently inhumane decision that runs counter to our traditional Kuwaiti values and our view of Human Rights. We will soon regret this decision as soon as we feel the effects. This decision needs to be reversed.“

#انا_ضد_القرار

I am a proud Kuwaiti citizen, I am against this inheritly inhumane decision that runs counter to our traditional Kuwaiti values and our view of Human Rights. We will soon regret this decision as soon as we feel this effects. This decision needs to be reversed. — Ahmad Alenezi (احمد) (@AhmadAl3nzi98) May 30, 2021

My family has been here since the 1920s. The only reason why we’re not Kuwaiti is because my grandfather refused the citizenship. Now, my father will be forced to leave after a few years because of this barbaric ruling. #انا_ضد_القرار https://t.co/suXrlGi8tl — رباب (@milkyrababy) May 30, 2021

These People have lived here almost all of their lives and view this country as their own and have their family here. Just like anyone else would want to stay with their family they do too and that’s why #انا_ضد_القرار — ✨ (@Lulualk___) May 30, 2021

كيف نقنع هالجميل أن يرحل ..!؟#انا_ضد_القرار pic.twitter.com/lF12z9eBaI — حمد عبدالله الجري (@hamad_a_aljeri) May 30, 2021

Some of the greatest minds have achieved amazing things, and a lot of them don't have a university degree



If that person like Steve Jobs, was working in Kuwait and made something useful for the country, and reaches 60 years old, he would be KICKED OUT! #انا_ضد_القرار — Nasser AlMulaifi (@NAlMulaifi) May 31, 2021