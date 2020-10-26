KXIP restrict KKR to 149/9 in 20 overs

Sharjah, Oct 26 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batsman Shubman Gill returned to form with a half-century, but Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) came back to apply brakes and restrict the Kolkata franchise to 149 for nine wickets in 20 overs in an Indian Premier League match.

Gill scored a 45-ball 57 and shared an 81-run partnership with skipper Eoin Morgan for the fourth wicket. Morgan made 40 off 25 balls. Lockie Ferguson hammered a 13-ball 24 to give some respectability to the total.

India seamer Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 35. His two wickets early on had reduced KKR to 10 for three. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi picked 2/20 and Chris Jordan took 2/25.

Brief scores: KKR 149/9 wkts in 20 overs (S Gill 57, E Morgan 40, L Ferguson 24 not out, M Shami 3/35, R Bishnoi 2/20, C Jordan 2/25) vs KXIP

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.