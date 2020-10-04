KXIP win toss, choose to bat against CSK

Dubai, Oct 4 : Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday won the toss and chose to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both sides are looking to get their second win of the season with three-time champions CSK sitting at the bottom of the table.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla

Kings XI Punjab: K.L. Rahul (captain & wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami

