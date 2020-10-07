L-G, others pay tributes to slain cop Altaf Hussain (Ld)

Srinagar, Oct 7 : A wreath-laying ceremony was held here on Wednesday, wherein family members and colleagues remembered and paid tributes to Constable Altaf Hussain of Jammu and Kashmir Police who was killed by terrorists in Ganderbal district last night.

Personal Security Officer Hussain was killed in action after terrorists fired on BJP leader Ghulam Qadir in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The BJP leader escaped unhurt, but Hussain was injured in the firing. He later succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS.

During the attack, Hussain had retaliated even though he was injured, and killed a terrorist on the spot.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday condemned the terror attack and paid tributes to the PSO.

The Lt Governor said the attack was an “act of cowardice” and those involved would be brought to justice.

“I extend my solidarity with the family of the deceased PSO. All possible help will be extended to his family,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said: “Terrorists had targetted Qadir at Nunner, during which Altaf Hussain retaliated and killed one militant. Unfortunately, the brave cop lost his life while saving the protectee.”

He said the slain terrorist was a close aide of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo who was killed in an encounter by security forces in May.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.