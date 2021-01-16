LA County to hit 1mn Covid-19 cases this weekend

Los Angeles, Jan 16 : Los Angeles County is about to hit another grim milestone this weekend as the overall number of Covid-19 cases was inching towards the 1 million mark, local health officials said.

On Friday, the county, home to 10 million residents, reported 15,051 new confirmed cases and 258 additional deaths, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported in a daily release

The new figures have increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 989,928 and 13,489, respectively.

The county has reported a daily average of 15,000 new cases over the past week.

There are 7,715 Covid-19 patients currently hospitalized in the county with 22 per cent of them in intensive care.

For most of this week, the number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 each day remained slightly under 8,000, according to the Department.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.