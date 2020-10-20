La Liga launches app ‘to bring El Clasico closer to Indian fans’

New Delhi, Oct 20 : La Liga has launched the ‘La Liga eSpace’ ahead of the marquee match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. This season’s first El Clasico is scheduled to take place on October 24.

The app is available for Android on Google Play from October 19. The Spanish top flight said in its statement that it aims to “provide fans with interesting up-to-date, exclusives, and last-minute content to create a complete football experience”.

“Fans can now access footages from the previous El Clasico matches, interesting facts about the matches, testimonials from La Liga ambassadors, games and much more, on a single mobile app,” said the league.

“Prior to the match, spectators can brush up on their El Clasico knowledge to enrich their debate on which team will come out on top. Through the La Liga eSpace application, not only can fans watch footage of previous El Clasico matches but, they can also view virtual stadium models, and interesting information about all 20 La Liga clubs.”

La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza said that the app is “another initiative to bring all La Liga excitement closer” to Indian fans.

“Our focus towards providing the fans with the best football entertainment and grow the fanbase remains unchanged. Through this app fans can now be up to date with the latest facts and real time information about their favourite clubs,” he said in the statement.

–IANS

rkm/bg