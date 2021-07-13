Laal Singh Chaddha team criticized for polluting Ladakh

The crew has now landed in some trouble after being accused of polluting the area by a Twitter user, Jigmat Ladakhi who shared a video on social media where we can see the area littered with plastic bottles.

Published: 13th July 2021
Naga Chaitanya shares pic on 'Laal Singh Chaddha' sets with Aamir Khan
The on-set image shared by Naga Chaitanya (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and the team of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ who have been shooting the movie in Ladakh are now being accused of littering the place.

The team is on a 20-day visit to the region where they are shooting a crucial war sequence at the picturesque location near Wakha village. The crew has now landed in some trouble after being accused of polluting the area by a Twitter user, Jigmat Ladakhi who shared a video on social media where we can see the area littered with plastic bottles.

“This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself,” read the caption.

The video soon went viral with close to 20,000 views. Social media users said checks should be in place so that the environment is not damaged, certainly in eco-sensitive areas like Ladakh.

According to the reports, Aamir Khan’s team said the first clip of the littering scattered across a region, however, was an old video.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya recently shared a pic from the sets confirming that he is also part of the Laal Singh Chaddha’s cast. The pic also featured Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, their first social media appearance after announcing that their marriage is over. In the pic, Naga Chaitanya and Aamir were seen in army uniforms.

