Laal Singh Chaddha team criticized for polluting Ladakh

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and the team of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ who have been shooting the movie in Ladakh are now being accused of littering the place.

The team is on a 20-day visit to the region where they are shooting a crucial war sequence at the picturesque location near Wakha village. The crew has now landed in some trouble after being accused of polluting the area by a Twitter user, Jigmat Ladakhi who shared a video on social media where we can see the area littered with plastic bottles.

“This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself,” read the caption.

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

The video soon went viral with close to 20,000 views. Social media users said checks should be in place so that the environment is not damaged, certainly in eco-sensitive areas like Ladakh.

This needs to widely shared ….#AmirKhan must trend on twitter for this — Lalit Kirola (@kirolaLalit) July 9, 2021

They could have used dustbin instead of throwing these plastic bottles here and there, what is the point collecting the garbage later #AmirKhangarbage — Gopal Singh🇮🇳 (@gopalsingh0021) July 11, 2021

Everyday before winding up, they should ensure the space they use is cleaned. For such pristine places when we find anyone who is littering should be served notice. Not just bollywood, anyone and everyone. — Shantanu Kulkarni (@shantanu_vk) July 9, 2021

Hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai…..reel or real me yahi difference hai khudpr aayi to sari heropanti nikl gyi 😏😏 — DIVYA GUPTA (DOGRA)🚩🕉️ (@divya1745) July 9, 2021

Maybe the crew is there till August according to them..but cleaning up everyday before winding up the day is also a must…it's called decency and keeping the place pristine like how it was maintained by the locals. Kindly maintain the beauty of the place in all its naturality. — Rash2810 (@Rash28101) July 9, 2021

According to the reports, Aamir Khan’s team said the first clip of the littering scattered across a region, however, was an old video.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya recently shared a pic from the sets confirming that he is also part of the Laal Singh Chaddha’s cast. The pic also featured Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, their first social media appearance after announcing that their marriage is over. In the pic, Naga Chaitanya and Aamir were seen in army uniforms.